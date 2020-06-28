9766 East Palladium Drive

Amenities

*** View Property 3D Virtual Tour ***

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=g2SKrTceFrm



Beautiful craftsman home for rent in Eastmark Near Ellsworth and Ray! Walk into this home and see the touch of luxury, hallway trim, black accent handles throughout & a spacious great room perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Large kitchen includes Stainless steel appliances, pendants and breakfast nook compliment the kitchen. Enjoy your cozy master bedroom, walk in shower and closet.



For information and instructions on self-viewing, please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon Helliker at 480-349-3823 or email Shannon@BrewerStrattonPM.com. To view all our available homes, please visit our website at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



**Beware of Scams!!! We do not list our homes on Craiglist. Please contact our office to confirm availability and rent price if you are communicating with anyone other than Brewer & Stratton Property Management about this property.**



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR**ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,187.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.