Last updated June 9 2020 at 11:40 PM

9766 East Palladium Drive

9766 East Palladium Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9766 East Palladium Drive, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
*** View Property 3D Virtual Tour ***
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=g2SKrTceFrm

Beautiful craftsman home for rent in Eastmark Near Ellsworth and Ray! Walk into this home and see the touch of luxury, hallway trim, black accent handles throughout & a spacious great room perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Large kitchen includes Stainless steel appliances, pendants and breakfast nook compliment the kitchen. Enjoy your cozy master bedroom, walk in shower and closet.

For information and instructions on self-viewing, please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon Helliker at 480-349-3823 or email Shannon@BrewerStrattonPM.com. To view all our available homes, please visit our website at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

**Beware of Scams!!! We do not list our homes on Craiglist. Please contact our office to confirm availability and rent price if you are communicating with anyone other than Brewer & Stratton Property Management about this property.**

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR**ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,187.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9766 East Palladium Drive have any available units?
9766 East Palladium Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 9766 East Palladium Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9766 East Palladium Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9766 East Palladium Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9766 East Palladium Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9766 East Palladium Drive offer parking?
No, 9766 East Palladium Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9766 East Palladium Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9766 East Palladium Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9766 East Palladium Drive have a pool?
No, 9766 East Palladium Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9766 East Palladium Drive have accessible units?
No, 9766 East Palladium Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9766 East Palladium Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9766 East Palladium Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9766 East Palladium Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9766 East Palladium Drive has units with air conditioning.
