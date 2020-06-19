All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

919 N. Shannon Circle

919 North Shannon Circle · (480) 648-5738 ext. 100
Location

919 North Shannon Circle, Mesa, AZ 85205
Alta Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 919 N. Shannon Circle · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
COMING SOON - Alta Mesa 3 Bedroom Home - This lovely home features a bright open floor plan. The fully equipped kitchen features solid surface counter-tops, a built in desk all appliances and plenty of cabinet space. This home has more storage space than you will know what to do with! The two car garage has built in cabinets and a separate storage room. Inside your huge laundry room you will find even more storage. It doesn't stop there...linen closets, vacuum closets and spacious bedroom closets as well. Wait until you see the custom walk in tub in the hall bathroom! Enjoy the beautiful low maintenance back yard with an extended covered patio and well appointed landscaping. Occupied home, shown by appointment only. Please do not disturb the occupant.

ALL OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION AND NON-REFUNDABLE $50.00 APPLICATION FEE

TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS DEPENDENT ON CREDIT
First month rent including tax $1,652.40
Non-refundable application fee $50.00 per adult
One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $102.00
Refundable Security deposit - $1,600 - 2,400 depending on credit
Non-refundable cleaning fee - $430.00

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS
Minimum 600 credit score (lesser score may be accepted subject to owner approval and higher security deposit)
3 times the rent verifiable income
No evictions or rent related judgements within the last 3 years
Dogs 40 pounds or less subject to a FIDO score of 2-5 at https://evolutionrealestate.petscreening.com
Cats not allowed
Pet fees based on FIDO score
1 - not approved
2- $400 additional deposit and $25/month pet rent
3 - $300 additional deposit and $20/month pet rent
4 - $200 additional deposit and $15/month pet rent
5 - $100 additional deposit and $10/month pet rent

Applications online at www.evolutionaz.net

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5817583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 N. Shannon Circle have any available units?
919 N. Shannon Circle has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 N. Shannon Circle have?
Some of 919 N. Shannon Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 N. Shannon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
919 N. Shannon Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 N. Shannon Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 N. Shannon Circle is pet friendly.
Does 919 N. Shannon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 919 N. Shannon Circle does offer parking.
Does 919 N. Shannon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 N. Shannon Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 N. Shannon Circle have a pool?
No, 919 N. Shannon Circle does not have a pool.
Does 919 N. Shannon Circle have accessible units?
No, 919 N. Shannon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 919 N. Shannon Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 N. Shannon Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
