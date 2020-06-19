919 N. Shannon Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

COMING SOON - Alta Mesa 3 Bedroom Home - This lovely home features a bright open floor plan. The fully equipped kitchen features solid surface counter-tops, a built in desk all appliances and plenty of cabinet space. This home has more storage space than you will know what to do with! The two car garage has built in cabinets and a separate storage room. Inside your huge laundry room you will find even more storage. It doesn't stop there...linen closets, vacuum closets and spacious bedroom closets as well. Wait until you see the custom walk in tub in the hall bathroom! Enjoy the beautiful low maintenance back yard with an extended covered patio and well appointed landscaping. Occupied home, shown by appointment only. Please do not disturb the occupant.



ALL OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION AND NON-REFUNDABLE $50.00 APPLICATION FEE



TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS DEPENDENT ON CREDIT

First month rent including tax $1,652.40

Non-refundable application fee $50.00 per adult

One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $102.00

Refundable Security deposit - $1,600 - 2,400 depending on credit

Non-refundable cleaning fee - $430.00



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum 600 credit score (lesser score may be accepted subject to owner approval and higher security deposit)

3 times the rent verifiable income

No evictions or rent related judgements within the last 3 years

Dogs 40 pounds or less subject to a FIDO score of 2-5 at https://evolutionrealestate.petscreening.com

Cats not allowed

Pet fees based on FIDO score

1 - not approved

2- $400 additional deposit and $25/month pet rent

3 - $300 additional deposit and $20/month pet rent

4 - $200 additional deposit and $15/month pet rent

5 - $100 additional deposit and $10/month pet rent



Applications online at www.evolutionaz.net



