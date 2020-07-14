All apartments in Mesa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:07 PM

The Madison

Open Now until 5pm
520 N Mesa Dr · (480) 771-3152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

520 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ 85201
Escobedo Historic District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 36 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 118 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 235 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1081 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Madison.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
accessible
on-site laundry
clubhouse
media room
The Madison is located at 520 N. Mesa Dr Mesa, AZ and is managed by CAM Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. The Madison offers 2 to 4 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1081 to 1361 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, BBQ/Picnic Area, Cable Ready, Covered Parking, Dishwasher and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. The community is located in the 85201 ZIP code. For more details, use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $300 to one month rent
Additional: Water, Sewer, Trash $50 plus tax monthly
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200 one-time fee
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Max weight 25 lb each.
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200 one-time fee
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Max weight 25 lb each. No aggresive weight.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Madison have any available units?
The Madison has 6 units available starting at $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does The Madison have?
Some of The Madison's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Madison currently offering any rent specials?
The Madison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Madison pet-friendly?
Yes, The Madison is pet friendly.
Does The Madison offer parking?
Yes, The Madison offers parking.
Does The Madison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Madison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Madison have a pool?
Yes, The Madison has a pool.
Does The Madison have accessible units?
Yes, The Madison has accessible units.
Does The Madison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Madison has units with dishwashers.

