9038 East Ivyglen Circle
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 PM

9038 East Ivyglen Circle

9038 E Ivyglen Cir · No Longer Available
Location

9038 E Ivyglen Cir, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous fully furnished single level mesa 2/2 villa located in prestigious mountain bridge community with updated paint, granite counters, split master, 12' ceilings, expansive living room sliding pocket doors, 2 car garage, private yard, gated, community pool, premium mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9038 East Ivyglen Circle have any available units?
9038 East Ivyglen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9038 East Ivyglen Circle have?
Some of 9038 East Ivyglen Circle's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9038 East Ivyglen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9038 East Ivyglen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9038 East Ivyglen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9038 East Ivyglen Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9038 East Ivyglen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9038 East Ivyglen Circle offers parking.
Does 9038 East Ivyglen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9038 East Ivyglen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9038 East Ivyglen Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9038 East Ivyglen Circle has a pool.
Does 9038 East Ivyglen Circle have accessible units?
No, 9038 East Ivyglen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9038 East Ivyglen Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9038 East Ivyglen Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

