856 West Inglewood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Home carpeted bedrooms, tiled living areas, newer kitchen cabinets and granite counters. New appliances are newer also. Dual pane windows and Blinds. Washer and Dryer not included. Laundry hook-ups only. Fenced yard, grass yard. Single carport with extra parking. Family room, living room. Ceiling fans in all rooms except kitchen. Covered patio. Small pets are allowed, no cats. Non-smoking property.



Colony by the Green Subdivision between Country Club and Alma School North of McLellan.



Non-refundable application fee of $45.00 per adult. The non-refundable administration fee of $195.00 and refundable deposit required to be paid within 48 hours of accepted application. For information call or text charlie 602-321-4445



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.