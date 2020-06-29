All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 856 West Inglewood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
856 West Inglewood Street
Last updated October 9 2019 at 6:25 PM

856 West Inglewood Street

856 West Inglewood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Comite de Families en Accion
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

856 West Inglewood Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Families en Accion

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Home carpeted bedrooms, tiled living areas, newer kitchen cabinets and granite counters. New appliances are newer also. Dual pane windows and Blinds. Washer and Dryer not included. Laundry hook-ups only. Fenced yard, grass yard. Single carport with extra parking. Family room, living room. Ceiling fans in all rooms except kitchen. Covered patio. Small pets are allowed, no cats. Non-smoking property.

Colony by the Green Subdivision between Country Club and Alma School North of McLellan.

Non-refundable application fee of $45.00 per adult. The non-refundable administration fee of $195.00 and refundable deposit required to be paid within 48 hours of accepted application. For information call or text charlie 602-321-4445

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 856 West Inglewood Street have any available units?
856 West Inglewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 856 West Inglewood Street have?
Some of 856 West Inglewood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 856 West Inglewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
856 West Inglewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 West Inglewood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 856 West Inglewood Street is pet friendly.
Does 856 West Inglewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 856 West Inglewood Street offers parking.
Does 856 West Inglewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 856 West Inglewood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 West Inglewood Street have a pool?
No, 856 West Inglewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 856 West Inglewood Street have accessible units?
No, 856 West Inglewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 856 West Inglewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 856 West Inglewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College