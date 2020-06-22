756 N YOUNG

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This house is your dream home! This home features an amazing back yard and a beautiful swimming pool. The living room has the perfect amount of space to entertain guests! The kitchen is equipped with black appliances. Make this house your home and make an appointment today! Enjoy living in a Smart Home, a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your doors, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.