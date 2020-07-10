All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7447 East Ed Rice Avenue

7447 East Ed Rice Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7447 East Ed Rice Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Golden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease in Mesa. Single story with just over 1500 sq. ft. of living space. Features include eat-in kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar. Family room with fireplace. Master bedroom with 3/4 master bath. Nice size lot with covered patio. Low maintenance desert landscaping front and back. Two car garage.
Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7447 East Ed Rice Avenue have any available units?
7447 East Ed Rice Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 7447 East Ed Rice Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7447 East Ed Rice Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7447 East Ed Rice Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7447 East Ed Rice Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7447 East Ed Rice Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7447 East Ed Rice Avenue offers parking.
Does 7447 East Ed Rice Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7447 East Ed Rice Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7447 East Ed Rice Avenue have a pool?
No, 7447 East Ed Rice Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7447 East Ed Rice Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7447 East Ed Rice Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7447 East Ed Rice Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7447 East Ed Rice Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7447 East Ed Rice Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7447 East Ed Rice Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

