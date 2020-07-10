7447 East Ed Rice Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease in Mesa. Single story with just over 1500 sq. ft. of living space. Features include eat-in kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar. Family room with fireplace. Master bedroom with 3/4 master bath. Nice size lot with covered patio. Low maintenance desert landscaping front and back. Two car garage.

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.