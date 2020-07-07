737 N Santa Anna Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

No Application Fees! Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom plus Den, 2 bathroom spacious northwest Mesa home. Great living space with open living room and dining area, tile in high traffic area and upgraded neutral carpeting in each bedroom. The kitchen features a kitchen island refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range and stove top microwave. Large backyard with covered patio and large private pool. Front yard landscaping and pool chemicals included with monthly rent price. Very close to Mesa Riverview, Cubs Spring Training, restaurants, retail stores and a few blocks from the 202 and 101 Freeways.