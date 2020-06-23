All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 702 E. 7th Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
702 E. 7th Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

702 E. 7th Dr.

702 East 7th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

702 East 7th Drive, Mesa, AZ 85204
Watertower

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
702 E. 7th Dr. Available 01/18/19 4 bedroom home for rent in Mesa, call today! (available 1/18/19) - 4BR/2BA home offering neutral tile(everywhere but bedrooms), neutral carpet in bedrooms, updated gourmet kitchen offering kitchen cabinets,countertops, appliances, fixtures, hardware & lighting (thru-out home), updated bathrooms, inviting spacious living room, formal dining, oversized family room, split floor plan with guest bedroom on one side, large inside laundry room, dual pane windows, exterior doors, dimensional shingled roof, wood shutters.

Currently occupied through end of December (cannot set up showings until after 1st of the year but accepting applications!)

Terms:
Renters Insurance required
4% tax in addition to rent
$20 Hvac filter fee
$199 Admin fee paid upon move in.
No Pets
Call to view today!
Equal Housing Provider

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4580277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 E. 7th Dr. have any available units?
702 E. 7th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 E. 7th Dr. have?
Some of 702 E. 7th Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 E. 7th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
702 E. 7th Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 E. 7th Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 702 E. 7th Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 702 E. 7th Dr. offer parking?
No, 702 E. 7th Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 702 E. 7th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 E. 7th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 E. 7th Dr. have a pool?
No, 702 E. 7th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 702 E. 7th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 702 E. 7th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 702 E. 7th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 E. 7th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College