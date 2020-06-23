Amenities

702 E. 7th Dr. Available 01/18/19 4 bedroom home for rent in Mesa, call today! (available 1/18/19) - 4BR/2BA home offering neutral tile(everywhere but bedrooms), neutral carpet in bedrooms, updated gourmet kitchen offering kitchen cabinets,countertops, appliances, fixtures, hardware & lighting (thru-out home), updated bathrooms, inviting spacious living room, formal dining, oversized family room, split floor plan with guest bedroom on one side, large inside laundry room, dual pane windows, exterior doors, dimensional shingled roof, wood shutters.



Currently occupied through end of December (cannot set up showings until after 1st of the year but accepting applications!)



Terms:

Renters Insurance required

4% tax in addition to rent

$20 Hvac filter fee

$199 Admin fee paid upon move in.

No Pets

Call to view today!

Equal Housing Provider



