6814 E Posada Circle

Great Mesa Community Dahlia Pointe 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms - Price Reduction & Rent READY!!! WOW! 2016 Energy efficient 1900 square feet 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in an outstanding location to US 60 and 202 Loop. Come take a look at this move in ready home. Granite Counter Tops, Huge Triple Slider Glass Patio Door, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Tile, Large Upstairs Loft, Separate Shower and Tub. The list goes on and on. This home is better than new. Low Maintenance Backyard and Beautiful Window Coverings. Community Pool, Playground and Picnic Area. This home is priced right and ready for you and your family to enjoy!

Call and/or Text Kelly for Showings: 480-392-3036

Applications On-Line at: Arizona Elite Properties . Com



(RLNE4144408)