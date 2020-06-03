All apartments in Mesa
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

6814 E Posada Circle

6814 E Posada Cir · No Longer Available
Location

6814 E Posada Cir, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Great Mesa Community Dahlia Pointe 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms - Price Reduction & Rent READY!!! WOW! 2016 Energy efficient 1900 square feet 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in an outstanding location to US 60 and 202 Loop. Come take a look at this move in ready home. Granite Counter Tops, Huge Triple Slider Glass Patio Door, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Tile, Large Upstairs Loft, Separate Shower and Tub. The list goes on and on. This home is better than new. Low Maintenance Backyard and Beautiful Window Coverings. Community Pool, Playground and Picnic Area. This home is priced right and ready for you and your family to enjoy!
Call and/or Text Kelly for Showings: 480-392-3036
Applications On-Line at: Arizona Elite Properties . Com

(RLNE4144408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6814 E Posada Circle have any available units?
6814 E Posada Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6814 E Posada Circle have?
Some of 6814 E Posada Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6814 E Posada Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6814 E Posada Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6814 E Posada Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6814 E Posada Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 6814 E Posada Circle offer parking?
No, 6814 E Posada Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6814 E Posada Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6814 E Posada Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6814 E Posada Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6814 E Posada Circle has a pool.
Does 6814 E Posada Circle have accessible units?
No, 6814 E Posada Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6814 E Posada Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6814 E Posada Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
