6528 E Elmwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Beautiful 3-Bedroom 2-Bath Home is located in Mesa at Recker and Brown. With 1700 s.f. of living space this home offers vaulted ceilings in the living roomwith a cozy fireplace, large open dining room and kitchen with lots of storage. This home has been remodeled and includes features such as dual pane windows, ceiling fans, double vanity in the master bathroom, andsun shades onpatio. Extra large guest bedroom with dual closets and room to run. The corner lot allows for an extra large grassybackyard that includes an RV gate, fenced pool with an extended patio and pavedentertainment area just beyond the pool deck for more added fun.Extended garage padand storage shed. Close to shopping, schools, park and easy freeway access to the 60 or 202. Landscaping and Pool Service Included in Rental Price. Pets Upon Approval only with $300 Deposit + $25 per pet per month. $1595 per month + 5% tax/admin fee $1595 Refundable Deposit $400 Non-Refundable Fee