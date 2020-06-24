All apartments in Mesa
6528 E Elmwood
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:04 PM

6528 E Elmwood

6528 East Elmwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

6528 East Elmwood Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
Encanto

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Beautiful 3-Bedroom 2-Bath Home is located in Mesa at Recker and Brown. With 1700 s.f. of living space this home offers vaulted ceilings in the living roomwith a cozy fireplace, large open dining room and kitchen with lots of storage. This home has been remodeled and includes features such as dual pane windows, ceiling fans, double vanity in the master bathroom, andsun shades onpatio. Extra large guest bedroom with dual closets and room to run. The corner lot allows for an extra large grassybackyard that includes an RV gate, fenced pool with an extended patio and pavedentertainment area just beyond the pool deck for more added fun.Extended garage padand storage shed. Close to shopping, schools, park and easy freeway access to the 60 or 202. Landscaping and Pool Service Included in Rental Price. Pets Upon Approval only with $300 Deposit + $25 per pet per month. $1595 per month + 5% tax/admin fee $1595 Refundable Deposit $400 Non-Refundable Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6528 E Elmwood have any available units?
6528 E Elmwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6528 E Elmwood have?
Some of 6528 E Elmwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6528 E Elmwood currently offering any rent specials?
6528 E Elmwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6528 E Elmwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 6528 E Elmwood is pet friendly.
Does 6528 E Elmwood offer parking?
Yes, 6528 E Elmwood offers parking.
Does 6528 E Elmwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6528 E Elmwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6528 E Elmwood have a pool?
Yes, 6528 E Elmwood has a pool.
Does 6528 E Elmwood have accessible units?
No, 6528 E Elmwood does not have accessible units.
Does 6528 E Elmwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6528 E Elmwood has units with dishwashers.
