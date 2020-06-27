All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
6157 E GLENCOVE Street
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM

6157 E GLENCOVE Street

6157 East Glencove Street · No Longer Available
Location

6157 East Glencove Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
Freedom Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bathroom Townhome. This property located in North East Mesa features new paint with stainless appliances a nice open floor plan with ample storage. On the main level you have your living room,kitchen a full bath and a nice size bedroom. On the upstairs level you you 2 more bedroom and a full bath. This property also has washer/ dryer hookups and a private yard. There is a $60 Application fee .We check credit ,criminal and eviction history. We verify Residence and employment. 30lbs Max on approved pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6157 E GLENCOVE Street have any available units?
6157 E GLENCOVE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6157 E GLENCOVE Street have?
Some of 6157 E GLENCOVE Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6157 E GLENCOVE Street currently offering any rent specials?
6157 E GLENCOVE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6157 E GLENCOVE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6157 E GLENCOVE Street is pet friendly.
Does 6157 E GLENCOVE Street offer parking?
No, 6157 E GLENCOVE Street does not offer parking.
Does 6157 E GLENCOVE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6157 E GLENCOVE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6157 E GLENCOVE Street have a pool?
No, 6157 E GLENCOVE Street does not have a pool.
Does 6157 E GLENCOVE Street have accessible units?
No, 6157 E GLENCOVE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6157 E GLENCOVE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6157 E GLENCOVE Street has units with dishwashers.
