6157 E GLENCOVE Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bathroom Townhome. This property located in North East Mesa features new paint with stainless appliances a nice open floor plan with ample storage. On the main level you have your living room,kitchen a full bath and a nice size bedroom. On the upstairs level you you 2 more bedroom and a full bath. This property also has washer/ dryer hookups and a private yard. There is a $60 Application fee .We check credit ,criminal and eviction history. We verify Residence and employment. 30lbs Max on approved pet