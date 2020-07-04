6110 E Star Valley Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Beautiful Red Mountain Golf Community Home.In prestine neighborhood. Fantastic Home with all the extra's. Huge eat in kitchen and large island with GRANITE tops and updated lighting, walk in pantry and large laundry room with extra cabinets.Large open formal living and formal dining room with separate DEN or Office. Opens up to the extra large covered patio for entertaining around the Huge diving Pool. Complete with your own producing citrus trees!! Large Master Bedrm has seperate exit to the Patio and Pool. Large Bathroom and walk in closets. This could be your Home for the Summer, Must see..