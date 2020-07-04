All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

6110 E Star Valley Street

6110 East Star Valley Street · No Longer Available
Location

6110 East Star Valley Street, Mesa, AZ 85215
Red Mountain Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful Red Mountain Golf Community Home.In prestine neighborhood. Fantastic Home with all the extra's. Huge eat in kitchen and large island with GRANITE tops and updated lighting, walk in pantry and large laundry room with extra cabinets.Large open formal living and formal dining room with separate DEN or Office. Opens up to the extra large covered patio for entertaining around the Huge diving Pool. Complete with your own producing citrus trees!! Large Master Bedrm has seperate exit to the Patio and Pool. Large Bathroom and walk in closets. This could be your Home for the Summer, Must see..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6110 E Star Valley Street have any available units?
6110 E Star Valley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6110 E Star Valley Street have?
Some of 6110 E Star Valley Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6110 E Star Valley Street currently offering any rent specials?
6110 E Star Valley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6110 E Star Valley Street pet-friendly?
No, 6110 E Star Valley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 6110 E Star Valley Street offer parking?
Yes, 6110 E Star Valley Street offers parking.
Does 6110 E Star Valley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6110 E Star Valley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6110 E Star Valley Street have a pool?
Yes, 6110 E Star Valley Street has a pool.
Does 6110 E Star Valley Street have accessible units?
No, 6110 E Star Valley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6110 E Star Valley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6110 E Star Valley Street has units with dishwashers.

