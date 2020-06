Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Great location for this 2 bedroom 2 bath home built in 2019. This home is detached but sits in a string of homes. this home is an end unit. 2 car garage, great room island kitchenWill do short term rental. fully furnished. Community pool and playground.Island kitchen overlooks the dining area and great room.Set up your showing appointment today.