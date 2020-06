Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Desirable highly sought after GREENFIELD HEIGHTS Rental ready for immediate move in! ! GREAT HOME with a TWO CAR GARAGE + Split floor plan* 2 Large Bedrooms Plus Den, 2 Bathrooms. Spacious Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances* Gas Range* Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer included* Custom Paint and Large Great Room! Nestled in the heart of a GATED COMMUNITY. Come see this perfect home, you wont regret it! THE COMMUNITY offers GREAT RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES, and a COMMUNITY POOL!!!