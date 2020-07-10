All apartments in Mesa
Mesa, AZ
3623 N PASEO DEL SOL Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3623 N PASEO DEL SOL Street

3623 North Paseo Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

3623 North Paseo Del Sol, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tenants Rights.Renovated. Beautiful golf course view, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in gated community. It has a 3-Car garage, allowing extra space for storage or parking.You can enjoy the golf course and the mountain view right from the backyard. Kitchen is completely redone, featuring open floor plan, granite countertop, brand new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted inside and out, tiles through out kitchen, living room and bathrooms. New carpet in all the bed rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

