3623 N PASEO DEL SOL Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Tenants Rights.Renovated. Beautiful golf course view, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in gated community. It has a 3-Car garage, allowing extra space for storage or parking.You can enjoy the golf course and the mountain view right from the backyard. Kitchen is completely redone, featuring open floor plan, granite countertop, brand new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted inside and out, tiles through out kitchen, living room and bathrooms. New carpet in all the bed rooms.