All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3230 E. ROCHELLE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3230 E. ROCHELLE ST
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

3230 E. ROCHELLE ST

3230 East Rochelle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3230 East Rochelle Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Red Mountain 202 & Val Vista *Gated Community of Lehi Crossing* 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom - Gated community near Red Mountain 202 Freeway and Val Vista is home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Generous master bedroom and bathroom with oversized walk in shower and huge master closet. Low maintenance back yard is perfect for entertaining with patio pavers, artificial grass and trees. Premium lot offers additional privacy and mountain views! Solar included and tenant benefits on lower monthly electric expense. $25.00 to register with HOA paid by tenant. No smoking in home. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in***

(RLNE4751730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 E. ROCHELLE ST have any available units?
3230 E. ROCHELLE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3230 E. ROCHELLE ST have?
Some of 3230 E. ROCHELLE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3230 E. ROCHELLE ST currently offering any rent specials?
3230 E. ROCHELLE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 E. ROCHELLE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3230 E. ROCHELLE ST is pet friendly.
Does 3230 E. ROCHELLE ST offer parking?
No, 3230 E. ROCHELLE ST does not offer parking.
Does 3230 E. ROCHELLE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3230 E. ROCHELLE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 E. ROCHELLE ST have a pool?
No, 3230 E. ROCHELLE ST does not have a pool.
Does 3230 E. ROCHELLE ST have accessible units?
No, 3230 E. ROCHELLE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 E. ROCHELLE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3230 E. ROCHELLE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Residences on First
59 West 1st Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85210
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College