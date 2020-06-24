3230 E. ROCHELLE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Red Mountain 202 & Val Vista *Gated Community of Lehi Crossing* 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom - Gated community near Red Mountain 202 Freeway and Val Vista is home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Generous master bedroom and bathroom with oversized walk in shower and huge master closet. Low maintenance back yard is perfect for entertaining with patio pavers, artificial grass and trees. Premium lot offers additional privacy and mountain views! Solar included and tenant benefits on lower monthly electric expense. $25.00 to register with HOA paid by tenant. No smoking in home. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in***



(RLNE4751730)