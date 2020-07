Amenities

Great Remodeled 2 BR 2 bath home in the heart of Mesa. Home has new dual pane windows, partial upgrade copper wiring, upgraded bathrooms, New LVP flooring, paint, siding, newly coated roof, and brand new a/c. Hurry as this little gem won't last long. Has perfect room addition that adds approx 500 sq ft to home