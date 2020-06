Amenities

Great Neighborhood with NO HOA, near Dana Park shopping complex with beautiful stores and restaurants, and close to the 60! This lovable home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with a cosy, brick fireplace, laminated wood floors, ceiling fans, vaulted family room, large laundry room, master bath with a walk in shower, an RV gate and a large backyard with a huge shed and a 2 car carport.. Gilbert schools and I hope I''m not missing something. Shows beautifully!