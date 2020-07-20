2639 N OLYMPIC Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Just starting out and looking for comforts of home? This cute 2 BR/2 BA home is fully furnished with southwestern charm and is move-in ready--just bring your favorite binging screen and groceries! Single story features large bedrooms and family room. Master BR has private courtyard and large WIC. Both bathrooms have separate bath & powder rooms. Inside laundry has mega storage and the extended patio offers lots of outdoor living space. Large eat-in kitchen has plenty of work space and patio access. Open family-dining and family room. Covered patio overlooks golf course and has roll-down security shutters. Furnished with comfy sofas, chairs, dining & bedrooms (1 queen, 2 twin). 2-car garage on cul de sac. Minimum 12-month lease. No vacation rentals. No pets.