Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2639 N OLYMPIC Circle
Last updated July 7 2019 at 2:08 PM

2639 N OLYMPIC Circle

2639 North Olympic Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2639 North Olympic Circle, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Just starting out and looking for comforts of home? This cute 2 BR/2 BA home is fully furnished with southwestern charm and is move-in ready--just bring your favorite binging screen and groceries! Single story features large bedrooms and family room. Master BR has private courtyard and large WIC. Both bathrooms have separate bath & powder rooms. Inside laundry has mega storage and the extended patio offers lots of outdoor living space. Large eat-in kitchen has plenty of work space and patio access. Open family-dining and family room. Covered patio overlooks golf course and has roll-down security shutters. Furnished with comfy sofas, chairs, dining & bedrooms (1 queen, 2 twin). 2-car garage on cul de sac. Minimum 12-month lease. No vacation rentals. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 N OLYMPIC Circle have any available units?
2639 N OLYMPIC Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2639 N OLYMPIC Circle have?
Some of 2639 N OLYMPIC Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 N OLYMPIC Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2639 N OLYMPIC Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 N OLYMPIC Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2639 N OLYMPIC Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2639 N OLYMPIC Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2639 N OLYMPIC Circle offers parking.
Does 2639 N OLYMPIC Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2639 N OLYMPIC Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 N OLYMPIC Circle have a pool?
No, 2639 N OLYMPIC Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2639 N OLYMPIC Circle have accessible units?
No, 2639 N OLYMPIC Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 N OLYMPIC Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2639 N OLYMPIC Circle has units with dishwashers.
