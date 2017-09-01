2624 S CANFIELD

Amenities

Beautiful home in the award winning Mulberry Community only 4 years old. Best lot in Mulberry across from park, club house, pool, gym, tennis courts and pickle-ball. Live like your on vacation every day with these outstanding amenities. Stunning tile wood look floors, quartz counter tops, farmers sink, stainless appliances including gas stove and subway tile back splash. Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage 1,750 SQFT. Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator included. Use of 2 beach cruiser bikes also included. Nice private yard with low maintenance landscaping. Walk or ride the bikes to IMAX Theater, Fry's, Walmart, restaurants and shopping. You will love this gorgeous NEW home. Tenant responsible for all utilities, owner pays HOA fee.