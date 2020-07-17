All apartments in Mesa
2519 N Saffron

2519 North Saffron · (480) 999-3960
Location

2519 North Saffron, Mesa, AZ 85215

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,099

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2034 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic Mesa Golf Course Lot! Home backs to the 10th hole of Painted Mountain Golf Course. Mountain Views! **New Paint and New Carpet** Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home with separate living and family rooms and proper dining area! Upgraded kitchen with newer appliances. No HOA. Custom pool with waterfall and pool service included! Minutes to schools and Power Road corridor for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Quick access to 202 freeway. Close to Boeing, Las Sendas, SRP, Red Mountain, Falcon Field, Alta Mesa, Banner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

