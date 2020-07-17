2519 N Saffron

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic Mesa Golf Course Lot! Home backs to the 10th hole of Painted Mountain Golf Course. Mountain Views! **New Paint and New Carpet** Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home with separate living and family rooms and proper dining area! Upgraded kitchen with newer appliances. No HOA. Custom pool with waterfall and pool service included! Minutes to schools and Power Road corridor for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Quick access to 202 freeway. Close to Boeing, Las Sendas, SRP, Red Mountain, Falcon Field, Alta Mesa, Banner.