All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2514 West Kiva Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2514 West Kiva Avenue
Last updated August 17 2019 at 2:49 AM

2514 West Kiva Avenue

2514 West Kiva Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Dobson Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2514 West Kiva Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CHECK OUT OUR NEW 3D TOUR BY CLICKING THE LINK BELOW!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qEMz1eGFAjB

GREAT 3 BEDROOM MESA HOME WITH GARAGE IN DOBSON RANCH! CLOSE TO THE 101 AND 60, MCC, SCHOOLS AND MORE! WILL NOT LAST LONG! CALL TODAY!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 West Kiva Avenue have any available units?
2514 West Kiva Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2514 West Kiva Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2514 West Kiva Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 West Kiva Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2514 West Kiva Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2514 West Kiva Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2514 West Kiva Avenue offers parking.
Does 2514 West Kiva Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 West Kiva Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 West Kiva Avenue have a pool?
No, 2514 West Kiva Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2514 West Kiva Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2514 West Kiva Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 West Kiva Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 West Kiva Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2514 West Kiva Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2514 West Kiva Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College