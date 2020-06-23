2121 N 29th Pl

Amenities

Lovely and spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home with fresh two-tone interior paint and brand-new carpet are now ready for you to call home! Additional features include tile flooring in all of the right places, ceiling fans throughout, vaulted ceilings, upstairs laundry, attached two-car garage, spacious backyard with covered patio and all kitchen appliances.



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

1.9% monthly admin fee

2.0% city rental tax

Pet fees and restrictions apply One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



