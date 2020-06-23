All apartments in Mesa
2121 N 29th Pl
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

2121 N 29th Pl

2121 North 29th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2121 North 29th Place, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Lovely and spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home with fresh two-tone interior paint and brand-new carpet are now ready for you to call home! Additional features include tile flooring in all of the right places, ceiling fans throughout, vaulted ceilings, upstairs laundry, attached two-car garage, spacious backyard with covered patio and all kitchen appliances.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
1.9% monthly admin fee
2.0% city rental tax
Pet fees and restrictions apply One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5720058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 N 29th Pl have any available units?
2121 N 29th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 N 29th Pl have?
Some of 2121 N 29th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 N 29th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2121 N 29th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 N 29th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 N 29th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2121 N 29th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2121 N 29th Pl offers parking.
Does 2121 N 29th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 N 29th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 N 29th Pl have a pool?
No, 2121 N 29th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2121 N 29th Pl have accessible units?
No, 2121 N 29th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 N 29th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 N 29th Pl has units with dishwashers.

