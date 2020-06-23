All apartments in Mesa
2118 S Shelby
Last updated December 2 2019 at 8:35 AM

2118 S Shelby

2118 South Shelby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2118 South Shelby Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Marbella

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Come live in the Gated Community of Marabella!!! 4 Bed/2.5 Bath home with little exterior maintenance. The front is taken care of by the HOA and the backyard is a manageable size. This spacious home has a Formal Living & Dining Room, BIG kitchen and a Family Room. Upstairs offers a Large Loft with all nice size secondary bedrooms. The Master is Large with a Huge Walk-in Closet. The Master Bath has dual sinks and a separate walk-in shower and garden tub. New carpet being installed before time of possession. Pets upon owner approval. The community offers a park and community pool. To view this amazing home, please text, email or call Evie Brown, Leasing Agent with Foothills Realty & Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 S Shelby have any available units?
2118 S Shelby doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 S Shelby have?
Some of 2118 S Shelby's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 S Shelby currently offering any rent specials?
2118 S Shelby is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 S Shelby pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 S Shelby is pet friendly.
Does 2118 S Shelby offer parking?
Yes, 2118 S Shelby offers parking.
Does 2118 S Shelby have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 S Shelby does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 S Shelby have a pool?
Yes, 2118 S Shelby has a pool.
Does 2118 S Shelby have accessible units?
No, 2118 S Shelby does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 S Shelby have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2118 S Shelby has units with dishwashers.
