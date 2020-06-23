2118 S Shelby

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Come live in the Gated Community of Marabella!!! 4 Bed/2.5 Bath home with little exterior maintenance. The front is taken care of by the HOA and the backyard is a manageable size. This spacious home has a Formal Living & Dining Room, BIG kitchen and a Family Room. Upstairs offers a Large Loft with all nice size secondary bedrooms. The Master is Large with a Huge Walk-in Closet. The Master Bath has dual sinks and a separate walk-in shower and garden tub. New carpet being installed before time of possession. Pets upon owner approval. The community offers a park and community pool. To view this amazing home, please text, email or call Evie Brown, Leasing Agent with Foothills Realty & Management.