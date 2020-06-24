All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2034 North Channing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2034 North Channing
Last updated March 14 2020 at 12:12 AM

2034 North Channing

2034 North Channing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2034 North Channing, Mesa, AZ 85207
Desert Uplands

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful custom home in gated community. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, split floor plan, formal living and dining room. Gas fireplace in living room, gas stove in kitchen. Office with it's very own bathroom. Master bedroom has large walk in closet with built in cabinets, walk in shower, spa like bathtub. Jack and Jill bathroom. 3 car garage with ex poxy flooring and utility sink. Large laundry room with washer and dryer and extra cabinet space. Backyard all natural desert landscaping, low maintenance. Green belt with sand volley ball court and Ramada's within walking distance of home.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 North Channing have any available units?
2034 North Channing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2034 North Channing have?
Some of 2034 North Channing's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 North Channing currently offering any rent specials?
2034 North Channing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 North Channing pet-friendly?
No, 2034 North Channing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2034 North Channing offer parking?
Yes, 2034 North Channing offers parking.
Does 2034 North Channing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2034 North Channing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 North Channing have a pool?
No, 2034 North Channing does not have a pool.
Does 2034 North Channing have accessible units?
No, 2034 North Channing does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 North Channing have units with dishwashers?
No, 2034 North Channing does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
Riverview Park
745 N Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College