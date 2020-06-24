2034 North Channing

Amenities

Beautiful custom home in gated community. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, split floor plan, formal living and dining room. Gas fireplace in living room, gas stove in kitchen. Office with it's very own bathroom. Master bedroom has large walk in closet with built in cabinets, walk in shower, spa like bathtub. Jack and Jill bathroom. 3 car garage with ex poxy flooring and utility sink. Large laundry room with washer and dryer and extra cabinet space. Backyard all natural desert landscaping, low maintenance. Green belt with sand volley ball court and Ramada's within walking distance of home.

