1824 N. Pomeroy Available 08/02/19 COMING SOON! - Great 4 bedroom home in a fantastic location of Mesa - close to the 202 and 101 freeways offering easy access anywhere in the valley! Just a few minutes drive to get to Sloan Park to watch the Cubs Spring Training Games. Not to mention all the dining, shopping and entertainment options at Mesa Riverview and Tempe Marketplace.



The adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a huge backyard. The kitchen has gorgeous corian countertops, fridge, dishwasher, oven and built-in microwave included.



Washer and dryer hook ups for your use - washer and dryer may be added for additional monthly fee.



Call today for a tour, shown by appointment only. DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS!



ALL OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION AND NON-REFUNDABLE $40.00 APPLICATION FEE



TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS DEPENDENT ON CREDIT

First month rent including tax $1,479.00

Non-refundable application fee $40.00 per adult

One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $102.00

Refundable Security deposit - $1,450 - 2,175 depending on credit



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS:

3 times the monthly rent, verifiable income

600 or better credit score (under 600 may be considered with higher security deposit)

Positive rental history with no evictions or judgements within the past 3 years

No pets permitted



(RLNE3893686)