Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

1824 N. Pomeroy

1824 North Pomeroy · No Longer Available
Location

1824 North Pomeroy, Mesa, AZ 85201
NCRA

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
1824 N. Pomeroy Available 08/02/19 COMING SOON! - Great 4 bedroom home in a fantastic location of Mesa - close to the 202 and 101 freeways offering easy access anywhere in the valley! Just a few minutes drive to get to Sloan Park to watch the Cubs Spring Training Games. Not to mention all the dining, shopping and entertainment options at Mesa Riverview and Tempe Marketplace.

The adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a huge backyard. The kitchen has gorgeous corian countertops, fridge, dishwasher, oven and built-in microwave included.

Washer and dryer hook ups for your use - washer and dryer may be added for additional monthly fee.

Call today for a tour, shown by appointment only. DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS!

ALL OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION AND NON-REFUNDABLE $40.00 APPLICATION FEE

TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS DEPENDENT ON CREDIT
First month rent including tax $1,479.00
Non-refundable application fee $40.00 per adult
One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $102.00
Refundable Security deposit - $1,450 - 2,175 depending on credit

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS:
3 times the monthly rent, verifiable income
600 or better credit score (under 600 may be considered with higher security deposit)
Positive rental history with no evictions or judgements within the past 3 years
No pets permitted

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3893686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 N. Pomeroy have any available units?
1824 N. Pomeroy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 N. Pomeroy have?
Some of 1824 N. Pomeroy's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 N. Pomeroy currently offering any rent specials?
1824 N. Pomeroy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 N. Pomeroy pet-friendly?
No, 1824 N. Pomeroy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1824 N. Pomeroy offer parking?
Yes, 1824 N. Pomeroy offers parking.
Does 1824 N. Pomeroy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1824 N. Pomeroy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 N. Pomeroy have a pool?
No, 1824 N. Pomeroy does not have a pool.
Does 1824 N. Pomeroy have accessible units?
No, 1824 N. Pomeroy does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 N. Pomeroy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 N. Pomeroy has units with dishwashers.
