Mesa, AZ
1745 S CITRUS COVE Cove
Last updated September 23 2019 at 7:13 AM

1745 S CITRUS COVE Cove

1745 South Citrus Cove · No Longer Available
Location

1745 South Citrus Cove, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful home in Dana Ranch. Immediate move in . Close proximity to Dana Park Shopping Center and US 60. This welcoming 5 bedroom/3.5 bath floor plan delivers an elegant formal living room with engineered Maple wood floors, elegant dining room, a dramatic master suite with a garden tub and separate shower, linen closet, dual sinks and a large walk-in closet for your wardrobe. The open and bright cook-friendly kitchen features an electric range, walk-in pantry, all appliances included except washer and dryer. Breakfast area, work area and breakfast bar for snacks and gatherings. The backyard features a gated pool & spa and a grassy area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

