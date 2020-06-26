1745 S CITRUS COVE Cove

Amenities

Beautiful home in Dana Ranch. Immediate move in . Close proximity to Dana Park Shopping Center and US 60. This welcoming 5 bedroom/3.5 bath floor plan delivers an elegant formal living room with engineered Maple wood floors, elegant dining room, a dramatic master suite with a garden tub and separate shower, linen closet, dual sinks and a large walk-in closet for your wardrobe. The open and bright cook-friendly kitchen features an electric range, walk-in pantry, all appliances included except washer and dryer. Breakfast area, work area and breakfast bar for snacks and gatherings. The backyard features a gated pool & spa and a grassy area.