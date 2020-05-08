All apartments in Mesa
1342 N. Aaron
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

1342 N. Aaron

1342 North Aaron · No Longer Available
Location

1342 North Aaron, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
1342 N. Aaron Available 06/01/19 Luxury home for rent with attached 'next generation' style guest casita - Wow! The main home features 3 bedrooms plus an office/den and 2 full bathrooms. Its luxurious features include a front court-yard entrance, upgraded fixtures throughout, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, plantation shutters, R/O & pantry. The back yard is absolutely amazing: a pebble tech pool with waterfall, horse-shoe pit, built in bbq and seating area with gas fire pit, separate jacuzzi, large grassy area with orange and lemon trees, an elevated tiered gardening space, 2 sheds, an RV gate with room for RV/boat or other toys. The attached guest casita has a completely separate exterior entrance and a covered sitting area out back. The casita is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath suite with its own kitchenette and living space. Its perfect for a mother in law, nanny, adult live-in child, or for parents that live with you. The home sits on a premium lot that is nearly 1/2 acre. The rent includes weekly pool service and pest control. Home is occupied but can be ready for move in June 1st. Please contact Kendra Davidson at 480-497-1090 if you are interested!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4815381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1342 N. Aaron have any available units?
1342 N. Aaron doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1342 N. Aaron have?
Some of 1342 N. Aaron's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1342 N. Aaron currently offering any rent specials?
1342 N. Aaron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 N. Aaron pet-friendly?
Yes, 1342 N. Aaron is pet friendly.
Does 1342 N. Aaron offer parking?
No, 1342 N. Aaron does not offer parking.
Does 1342 N. Aaron have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1342 N. Aaron does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 N. Aaron have a pool?
Yes, 1342 N. Aaron has a pool.
Does 1342 N. Aaron have accessible units?
No, 1342 N. Aaron does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 N. Aaron have units with dishwashers?
No, 1342 N. Aaron does not have units with dishwashers.
