Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool fire pit

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill pet friendly

1342 N. Aaron Available 06/01/19 Luxury home for rent with attached 'next generation' style guest casita - Wow! The main home features 3 bedrooms plus an office/den and 2 full bathrooms. Its luxurious features include a front court-yard entrance, upgraded fixtures throughout, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, plantation shutters, R/O & pantry. The back yard is absolutely amazing: a pebble tech pool with waterfall, horse-shoe pit, built in bbq and seating area with gas fire pit, separate jacuzzi, large grassy area with orange and lemon trees, an elevated tiered gardening space, 2 sheds, an RV gate with room for RV/boat or other toys. The attached guest casita has a completely separate exterior entrance and a covered sitting area out back. The casita is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath suite with its own kitchenette and living space. Its perfect for a mother in law, nanny, adult live-in child, or for parents that live with you. The home sits on a premium lot that is nearly 1/2 acre. The rent includes weekly pool service and pest control. Home is occupied but can be ready for move in June 1st. Please contact Kendra Davidson at 480-497-1090 if you are interested!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4815381)