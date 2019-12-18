All apartments in Mesa
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

1138 E 2nd St B

1138 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1138 East 2nd Street, Mesa, AZ 85203
Suburban Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit B Available 11/01/19 Spacious 2b2bath apartment - Property Id: 167025

Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath.
Newly remodeled.
Available starting November 1st
$890 rent
600 security deposit
Unit B
1050 square feet. + Storage unit and private backyard
Appliances Included - Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Stove and Microwave.
Laundry on sight.
Tenant pays electric with SRP.
One coverd assigned parking spot.
One storage shed included in backyard
Light rail in walking distance now. (0.3 miles)
No smoking in unit.
No dogs.
Cats welcome ($300 deposit non refundable) $30 pet rent per month.
Lease terms: 12 month

Pay Security Deposit within 12 hours of receiving preliminary approval. 1st month rent must be paid 24 hours prior to move-in. * ALL FUNDS PRIOR TO MOVE IN, NO PARTIAL PAYMENTS ACCEPTED *
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167025p
Property Id 167025

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5231455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 E 2nd St B have any available units?
1138 E 2nd St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1138 E 2nd St B have?
Some of 1138 E 2nd St B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1138 E 2nd St B currently offering any rent specials?
1138 E 2nd St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 E 2nd St B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1138 E 2nd St B is pet friendly.
Does 1138 E 2nd St B offer parking?
Yes, 1138 E 2nd St B offers parking.
Does 1138 E 2nd St B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1138 E 2nd St B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 E 2nd St B have a pool?
No, 1138 E 2nd St B does not have a pool.
Does 1138 E 2nd St B have accessible units?
No, 1138 E 2nd St B does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 E 2nd St B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1138 E 2nd St B has units with dishwashers.

