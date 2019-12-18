1138 E 2nd St B

Amenities
Unit B Available 11/01/19 Spacious 2b2bath apartment - Property Id: 167025
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath.
Newly remodeled.
Available starting November 1st
$890 rent
600 security deposit
Unit B
1050 square feet. + Storage unit and private backyard
Appliances Included - Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Stove and Microwave.
Laundry on sight.
Tenant pays electric with SRP.
One coverd assigned parking spot.
One storage shed included in backyard
Light rail in walking distance now. (0.3 miles)
No smoking in unit.
No dogs.
Cats welcome ($300 deposit non refundable) $30 pet rent per month.
Lease terms: 12 month
Pay Security Deposit within 12 hours of receiving preliminary approval. 1st month rent must be paid 24 hours prior to move-in. * ALL FUNDS PRIOR TO MOVE IN, NO PARTIAL PAYMENTS ACCEPTED *
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167025p
(RLNE5231455)