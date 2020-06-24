1112 South Spur

Amenities
Wonderful single story home for rent. This home features a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom floorplan, with separate living room & dining areas. It's been updated with stainless steel appliance, white cabinetry, & granite counter tops. Large front and back yard. This home offers so much more so be sure to schedule your self tour and then apply on line at www.msrenewal.com. *This one's pet-friendly* *2.0% monthly tax*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.