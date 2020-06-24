All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1112 South Spur.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1112 South Spur
Last updated May 16 2019 at 12:01 AM

1112 South Spur

1112 S Spur · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1112 S Spur, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful single story home for rent. This home features a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom floorplan, with separate living room & dining areas. It's been updated with stainless steel appliance, white cabinetry, & granite counter tops. Large front and back yard. This home offers so much more so be sure to schedule your self tour and then apply on line at www.msrenewal.com. *This one's pet-friendly* *2.0% monthly tax*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 South Spur have any available units?
1112 South Spur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 South Spur have?
Some of 1112 South Spur's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 South Spur currently offering any rent specials?
1112 South Spur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 South Spur pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 South Spur is pet friendly.
Does 1112 South Spur offer parking?
No, 1112 South Spur does not offer parking.
Does 1112 South Spur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 South Spur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 South Spur have a pool?
No, 1112 South Spur does not have a pool.
Does 1112 South Spur have accessible units?
No, 1112 South Spur does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 South Spur have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 South Spur does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85206
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College