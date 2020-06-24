1112 South Spur

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful single story home for rent. This home features a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom floorplan, with separate living room & dining areas. It's been updated with stainless steel appliance, white cabinetry, & granite counter tops. Large front and back yard. This home offers so much more so be sure to schedule your self tour and then apply on line at www.msrenewal.com. *This one's pet-friendly* *2.0% monthly tax*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.