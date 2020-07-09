All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

11046 E Santino Ave

11046 East Santino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11046 East Santino Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
bbq/grill
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
11046 E Santino Ave Available 06/01/20 Lovely home in Mountain Horizons, Signal Butte & Ray - This home has 4 bedrooms plus a loft and 2.5 bathrooms. It's been freshly painted and carpeted and has light and neutral tile throughout the downstairs living space. The kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space, and a good sized pantry plus a gas stove and stainless steel appliances. Covered patio with an extended bricked area is perfect for BBQ, picnic table or outdoor seating area and what a great big grassy backyard to enjoy!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11046 E Santino Ave have any available units?
11046 E Santino Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11046 E Santino Ave have?
Some of 11046 E Santino Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11046 E Santino Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11046 E Santino Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11046 E Santino Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11046 E Santino Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 11046 E Santino Ave offer parking?
No, 11046 E Santino Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11046 E Santino Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11046 E Santino Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11046 E Santino Ave have a pool?
No, 11046 E Santino Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11046 E Santino Ave have accessible units?
No, 11046 E Santino Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11046 E Santino Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11046 E Santino Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

