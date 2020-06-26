10645 E Sebring Ave

Amenities
Claim this luxury home for yourself located in the highly desired Eastmark in Mesa! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, open floorpan and a stunning multi sliding door that opens into the back patio. Kitchen includes top of the line appliances including Kitchenaid built in refrigerator, gas stovetop/oven and custom grey cabinets, quartz countertop and black sink and faucet. Walk into your spacious master bedroom then turn into your master bathroom with a stand alone tub, walk in shower and dual closets. Outside is perfect for entertaining with a fire pit, pergola and putting green. Come see this beautiful home for yourself!