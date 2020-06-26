All apartments in Mesa
10645 E Sebring Ave

Location

10645 E Sebring Ave, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Claim this luxury home for yourself located in the highly desired Eastmark in Mesa! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, open floorpan and a stunning multi sliding door that opens into the back patio. Kitchen includes top of the line appliances including Kitchenaid built in refrigerator, gas stovetop/oven and custom grey cabinets, quartz countertop and black sink and faucet. Walk into your spacious master bedroom then turn into your master bathroom with a stand alone tub, walk in shower and dual closets. Outside is perfect for entertaining with a fire pit, pergola and putting green. Come see this beautiful home for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10645 E Sebring Ave have any available units?
10645 E Sebring Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10645 E Sebring Ave have?
Some of 10645 E Sebring Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10645 E Sebring Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10645 E Sebring Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10645 E Sebring Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10645 E Sebring Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10645 E Sebring Ave offer parking?
No, 10645 E Sebring Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10645 E Sebring Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10645 E Sebring Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10645 E Sebring Ave have a pool?
No, 10645 E Sebring Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10645 E Sebring Ave have accessible units?
No, 10645 E Sebring Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10645 E Sebring Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10645 E Sebring Ave has units with dishwashers.
