10645 E Sebring Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit putting green cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Claim this luxury home for yourself located in the highly desired Eastmark in Mesa! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, open floorpan and a stunning multi sliding door that opens into the back patio. Kitchen includes top of the line appliances including Kitchenaid built in refrigerator, gas stovetop/oven and custom grey cabinets, quartz countertop and black sink and faucet. Walk into your spacious master bedroom then turn into your master bathroom with a stand alone tub, walk in shower and dual closets. Outside is perfect for entertaining with a fire pit, pergola and putting green. Come see this beautiful home for yourself!