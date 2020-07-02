All apartments in Mesa
1055 N RECKER Road
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

1055 N RECKER Road

1055 N Recker Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1055 N Recker Rd, Mesa, AZ 85205
Buckhorn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home with great room and nice sized private patio yard. Updated kitchen includes granite counters and espresso cabinets. All appliances included. Vaulted ceilings and skylight in the great room. Bay window at the dining area. Tile in all the right places. Carpet is being replaced in all three bedrooms. Master bath has double vanities and tiled tub/shower. 2 parking spots (1 covered, 1 uncovered). Community has playgrounds and dog park near home. Pets by approval. No cats please. No smoking. $195 admin/rekey at move in. $50/adult application fee. Owners are licensed Realtors in AZ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 N RECKER Road have any available units?
1055 N RECKER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1055 N RECKER Road have?
Some of 1055 N RECKER Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 N RECKER Road currently offering any rent specials?
1055 N RECKER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 N RECKER Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1055 N RECKER Road is pet friendly.
Does 1055 N RECKER Road offer parking?
Yes, 1055 N RECKER Road offers parking.
Does 1055 N RECKER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 N RECKER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 N RECKER Road have a pool?
No, 1055 N RECKER Road does not have a pool.
Does 1055 N RECKER Road have accessible units?
No, 1055 N RECKER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 N RECKER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 N RECKER Road has units with dishwashers.

