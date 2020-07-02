1055 N RECKER Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking playground pet friendly

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home with great room and nice sized private patio yard. Updated kitchen includes granite counters and espresso cabinets. All appliances included. Vaulted ceilings and skylight in the great room. Bay window at the dining area. Tile in all the right places. Carpet is being replaced in all three bedrooms. Master bath has double vanities and tiled tub/shower. 2 parking spots (1 covered, 1 uncovered). Community has playgrounds and dog park near home. Pets by approval. No cats please. No smoking. $195 admin/rekey at move in. $50/adult application fee. Owners are licensed Realtors in AZ.