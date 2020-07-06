10217 E AMPERE Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom plus den home in Eastmark on a corner lot. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas cooktop and lots of cabinets. Spacious open floor plan with neutral flooring and paint throughout. *Furniture NegotiableProperty available June 1, 2020.Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1950/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) 1 Pet Only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin