All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 10217 E AMPERE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
10217 E AMPERE Avenue
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

10217 E AMPERE Avenue

10217 Ampere Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10217 Ampere Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom plus den home in Eastmark on a corner lot. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas cooktop and lots of cabinets. Spacious open floor plan with neutral flooring and paint throughout. *Furniture NegotiableProperty available June 1, 2020.Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1950/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) 1 Pet Only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10217 E AMPERE Avenue have any available units?
10217 E AMPERE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10217 E AMPERE Avenue have?
Some of 10217 E AMPERE Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10217 E AMPERE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10217 E AMPERE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10217 E AMPERE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10217 E AMPERE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10217 E AMPERE Avenue offer parking?
No, 10217 E AMPERE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10217 E AMPERE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10217 E AMPERE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10217 E AMPERE Avenue have a pool?
No, 10217 E AMPERE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10217 E AMPERE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10217 E AMPERE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10217 E AMPERE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10217 E AMPERE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Emerald Apartments
1030 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College