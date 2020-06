1021 S GREENFIELD Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub tennis court

WOW!JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH...THIS IS A VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM,2BATH,2 CAR GARAGE VACATION RENTAL HOME THAT HAS EVERYTHING YOU WILL NEED. IT IS A VERY COMFORTABLE AND NICELY DECORATED CONDO. A TWO CAR GARAGE WITH WASHER,DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR. A VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH AN EXTRA LARGE SUN ROOM THAT CAN ALSO SLEEP TWO EXTRA PEOPLE ON PULL OUT SOFA. THIS COMMUNITY HAS A LARGE HEATED POOL,SPA,TENNIS,SHUFFLEBOARD,PICKLE BALL COURTS,CLUBHOUSE WITH A FULL LIBRARY,CARD ROOM,EXERCISE ROOM,JIG SAW PUZZLE TABLE AND BILLIARD ROOM. MANY DINNER AND PANCAKE BREAKFASTS CAN BE ENJOYED DURING YOUR STAY.RENTAL RATES ARE JAN-APRIL AT $2400 MAY-AUG AT $1200,AND SEPT-NOV AT $1800