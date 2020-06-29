All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 9217 N. 51st Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
9217 N. 51st Dr
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

9217 N. 51st Dr

9217 North 51st Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9217 North 51st Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Private, Spacious & Comfortable 3 bed 2 bath! - Beautiful home located in a private cul-de-sac! Very spacious living area with vaulted ceilings, tile through out and a fireplace for cold winter days. This home features a 2 car garage, and a has a patio not only in the back but on the side as well! Appliances included are washer, dryer, fridge, oven/range and a dishwasher. Text David or availability and showing request. 623-340-9390

$1,350.00 Monthly Rent
$1,350.00 Security Deposit
$35 Application fee per adult 18 & over
$100 Placement fee
2.3% City Tax
$250 Pet Deposit

(RLNE4410793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9217 N. 51st Dr have any available units?
9217 N. 51st Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9217 N. 51st Dr have?
Some of 9217 N. 51st Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9217 N. 51st Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9217 N. 51st Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9217 N. 51st Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9217 N. 51st Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9217 N. 51st Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9217 N. 51st Dr offers parking.
Does 9217 N. 51st Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9217 N. 51st Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9217 N. 51st Dr have a pool?
No, 9217 N. 51st Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9217 N. 51st Dr have accessible units?
No, 9217 N. 51st Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9217 N. 51st Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9217 N. 51st Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College