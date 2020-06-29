9217 N. 51st Dr

Amenities
Private, Spacious & Comfortable 3 bed 2 bath! - Beautiful home located in a private cul-de-sac! Very spacious living area with vaulted ceilings, tile through out and a fireplace for cold winter days. This home features a 2 car garage, and a has a patio not only in the back but on the side as well! Appliances included are washer, dryer, fridge, oven/range and a dishwasher. Text David or availability and showing request. 623-340-9390
$1,350.00 Monthly Rent
$1,350.00 Security Deposit
$35 Application fee per adult 18 & over
$100 Placement fee
2.3% City Tax
$250 Pet Deposit
(RLNE4410793)