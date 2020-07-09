9051 North 52nd Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace bbq/grill

***Move In Special!! $100 off first Full month's rent!!***



This Glendale Gem has over 1400 sq ft, including 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with very nice fenced in back yard, sparkling pool and unique built in fire place,grill under covered patio. Lots of kitchen cabinets and all appliances included. Brand new Low E Windows and sliding doors for added efficiency! Easy care tile kitchen and living room areas, lots and lots of closet,storage space, nice laundry are with washer and dryer and a 2 car garage are just a few of the features that make this a must see.. Sorry no pets allowed.. Pool and landscaping included with lease!



Call 480.331.3855 or visit www.zreteam.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Zorion Real Estate & Management- Phoenix

