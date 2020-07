Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub extra storage microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport guest parking online portal package receiving

Under New Management! Country Gables is proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities. Country Gables apartments for rent in Glendale Arizona is the perfect place to call home! Conveniently located near the accredited Thunderbird School of Management, the Midwestern University, Loop 101 freeway, restaurants, and entertainment! Featuring a resort-style pool and spa, on-site laundry facility, and three comfortable floor plans that you're sure to find the perfect space to call home!