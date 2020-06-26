Rent Calculator
7121 W Maryland Ave
7121 W Maryland Ave
7121 West Maryland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Glendale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location
7121 West Maryland Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just Reduced!! Beautiful 3 Bed 2 1/2 Bath Glendale Home - Great Single Family Home for Rent! Updated throughout - Clean and Ready to go!
1395 rent
1250 deposit
call 480 485 3333 or email Michael@ridgewayinv.com
Thanks!!
(RLNE4982990)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7121 W Maryland Ave have any available units?
7121 W Maryland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 7121 W Maryland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7121 W Maryland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7121 W Maryland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7121 W Maryland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 7121 W Maryland Ave offer parking?
No, 7121 W Maryland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7121 W Maryland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7121 W Maryland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7121 W Maryland Ave have a pool?
No, 7121 W Maryland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7121 W Maryland Ave have accessible units?
No, 7121 W Maryland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7121 W Maryland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7121 W Maryland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7121 W Maryland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7121 W Maryland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
