Available April 2020! Fully FURNISHED executive home in highly desirable Arrowhead area. Large front room has plenty of seating to relax and watch TV. Separate great room is open to the kitchen, perfect for entertaining, and exists to the beautifully maintained backyard. Comfortably sleeps 4 with king bed in the master suite, queen sized bed in second bedroom, and twin in the 3rd bedroom. Spend 1 month or 6 months, or somewhere in between.