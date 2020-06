6830 N 60TH Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FOUR BEDROOM TWO BATH UNIT WITH BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FRESHLY PAINTED. THIS VERY SPACIOUS HOME FEATURES A LARGE KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE, AN EATING AREA AND A TREMENDOUS GREAT ROOM TO HANG OUT IT. FOUR BEDROOMS WITH THE MASTER SPLIT FROM THE OTHERS MAKE THIS THE PERFECT HOME. LOCATED CLOSE AND CONVENIENT TO DOWNTOWN GLENDALE, BUSES, AND MUCH MORE. ONE SMALL DOG WITH OWNER APPROVAL AND PET DEPOSIT. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, COMMUNITY COIN-OP LAUNDRY SHARED WITH ONLY ONE OTHER HOME. DON'T MISS THIS ONE. RENTAL TAX OF 2.2 PERCENT WILL BE ADDED TO RENT. WATER IS BILLED TO TENANT EACH MONTH - 1 TO 4 PEOPLE PAY $50 PER MONTH FOR WATER AND EACH ADDITIONAL PERSON IS AN ADDITIONAL $15 PER PERSON UP TO MAX OF 8 PEOPLE.