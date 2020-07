Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home off of 67th Ave and Greenway. This home features front room that leads into the kitchen and family room. The kitchen features built-in microwave, range, dishwasher, refrigerator (ALL STAINLESS STEEL), kitchen island, and eat in-kitchen. There is carpet/tile, blinds, fans through out. The master suite includes large bedroom, separate tub and shower, private toilet room and walk in closet. Covered patio and grass backyard.