6461 W RUTH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This meticulously maintained 2-story, home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a large living room area. The kitchen features black appliances, a large island and maple cabinets. Upstairs laundry area for your convenience. The spacious master has a walk-in closet, dual sinks and separate shower and garden tub. A short walk away you'll find the community pool, spa and awesome greenbelt walking area. This home also has a covered back patio, recently completed landscaping with a mix of grass and desert landscaping. Perfect for entertaining. Don't miss this one!!!