6349 W Blackhawk Dr

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY IN GLENDALE *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Glendale. The interior features a great room, eat in kitchen with an island and pantry, master bedroom with large walk in closet and double sinks in the bathroom, ceiling fans, ceramic tile throughout, window coverings and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert landscaping and is located in a gated community with a community pool.



*The refrigerator, washer and dryer are as is and will not be warranted.*



Utilities:

Electric - APS

Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Glendale



Cross Streets: 59th Ave & Beardsley Rd

Directions: West on access road, North on 63rd Ave, West on Pontiac Dr, North on 63rd Dr which curves into Blackhawk Dr to the home on the Left



(RLNE5671403)