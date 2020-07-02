All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

6349 W Blackhawk Dr

6349 West Blackhawk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6349 West Blackhawk Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY IN GLENDALE *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Glendale. The interior features a great room, eat in kitchen with an island and pantry, master bedroom with large walk in closet and double sinks in the bathroom, ceiling fans, ceramic tile throughout, window coverings and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert landscaping and is located in a gated community with a community pool.

*The refrigerator, washer and dryer are as is and will not be warranted.*

Utilities:
Electric - APS
Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Glendale

Cross Streets: 59th Ave & Beardsley Rd
Directions: West on access road, North on 63rd Ave, West on Pontiac Dr, North on 63rd Dr which curves into Blackhawk Dr to the home on the Left

(RLNE5671403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6349 W Blackhawk Dr have any available units?
6349 W Blackhawk Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6349 W Blackhawk Dr have?
Some of 6349 W Blackhawk Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6349 W Blackhawk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6349 W Blackhawk Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6349 W Blackhawk Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6349 W Blackhawk Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6349 W Blackhawk Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6349 W Blackhawk Dr offers parking.
Does 6349 W Blackhawk Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6349 W Blackhawk Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6349 W Blackhawk Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6349 W Blackhawk Dr has a pool.
Does 6349 W Blackhawk Dr have accessible units?
No, 6349 W Blackhawk Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6349 W Blackhawk Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6349 W Blackhawk Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

