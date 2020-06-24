5619 W CROCUS Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Ready for new tenant -- Well kept, clean 3 bedroom 2 bath split bedroom floor plan - laminate flooring throughout living area with carpet in bedrooms. Tile in baths. Private fenced pool with south facing backyard - pool chemical service provided by Landlord. Covered patio, storage shed on side yard. Stainless appliances in kitchen, washer and dryer included - appliances are covered under OneGuard home warranty - service call fees for these are tenant responsibility. No pets. No smoking. Admin fee $200 on new lease