Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM

5619 W CROCUS Drive

5619 West Crocus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5619 West Crocus Drive, Glendale, AZ 85306

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Ready for new tenant -- Well kept, clean 3 bedroom 2 bath split bedroom floor plan - laminate flooring throughout living area with carpet in bedrooms. Tile in baths. Private fenced pool with south facing backyard - pool chemical service provided by Landlord. Covered patio, storage shed on side yard. Stainless appliances in kitchen, washer and dryer included - appliances are covered under OneGuard home warranty - service call fees for these are tenant responsibility. No pets. No smoking. Admin fee $200 on new lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5619 W CROCUS Drive have any available units?
5619 W CROCUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5619 W CROCUS Drive have?
Some of 5619 W CROCUS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5619 W CROCUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5619 W CROCUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5619 W CROCUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5619 W CROCUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5619 W CROCUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5619 W CROCUS Drive offers parking.
Does 5619 W CROCUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5619 W CROCUS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5619 W CROCUS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5619 W CROCUS Drive has a pool.
Does 5619 W CROCUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 5619 W CROCUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5619 W CROCUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5619 W CROCUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
