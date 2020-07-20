21501 N 65TH Avenue

Amenities
LOCATION!LOCATION!LOCATION!Fabulous Executive home in the HEART of ARROWHEAD RANCH in the DESIRABLE Legends Golf Course community ~FRESHLY PAINTED w/designer touches thru out~Great Bright & Airy Floor plan~ 4Bdrms~2Bths Formal LR Dining room+ Large eat-in-kitchen+breakfast bar~ Large family room w/fireplace for your cool desert winter nights! French doors lead you into a lo maintenance backyard w/MAGNIFICENT VIEWS! Travertine floors! Granite Countertops, Gorgeous Backsplash! Vaulted Ceilings! Luxury Master Suite Window Treatments, Ceiling Fans,Tons a Storage, Cabinets in Garage. ~Fabulous Shopping & Restaurants~Medical facilities~ Entertainment~ A+ school system is one of the best in the valley~ Golf~Sports arena~Foothills Rec center w/Pool etc. is minutes away. Easy access to highways