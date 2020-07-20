20211 N 61st Avenue

Amenities

Remodeled Arrowhead home! Desirable corner lot with no rear neighbors and backs to common area. Interior is spacious and airy with an open concept layout, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of natural light. Neutral tile in all the right places. Entertain effortlessly in the formal dining room and large great room. The updated, eat-in kitchen boasts a bay window, stainless appliances, and granite counters. A generous family room overlooks the kitchen and includes a cozy fireplace and French doors to the patio. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, French door to the yard, walk-in closet, and adjoining bath with double sinks, granite counters, and tiled walk-in shower. Full length covered patio and grass in the backyard. 2 car garage. Newer AC 2014.