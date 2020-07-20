All apartments in Glendale
20211 N 61st Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20211 N 61st Avenue

20211 North 61st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20211 North 61st Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled Arrowhead home! Desirable corner lot with no rear neighbors and backs to common area. Interior is spacious and airy with an open concept layout, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of natural light. Neutral tile in all the right places. Entertain effortlessly in the formal dining room and large great room. The updated, eat-in kitchen boasts a bay window, stainless appliances, and granite counters. A generous family room overlooks the kitchen and includes a cozy fireplace and French doors to the patio. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, French door to the yard, walk-in closet, and adjoining bath with double sinks, granite counters, and tiled walk-in shower. Full length covered patio and grass in the backyard. 2 car garage. Newer AC 2014.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20211 N 61st Avenue have any available units?
20211 N 61st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20211 N 61st Avenue have?
Some of 20211 N 61st Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20211 N 61st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20211 N 61st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20211 N 61st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20211 N 61st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 20211 N 61st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20211 N 61st Avenue offers parking.
Does 20211 N 61st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20211 N 61st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20211 N 61st Avenue have a pool?
No, 20211 N 61st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20211 N 61st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20211 N 61st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20211 N 61st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20211 N 61st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
