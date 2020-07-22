19409 N 76TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN ARROWHEAD ON THE GREEN SUBDIVISION. BRIGHT & OPEN FLOORPLAN W/ A FIREPLACE IN THE FAMILY ROOM. REFRIGERATOR PROVIDED BY LANDLORD. EASY TO CARE FOR LANDSCAPING IN FRONT AND BACKYARDS.PARKING RESTRICTIONS APPLY.THERE IS A $100.00 NON-REFUNDABLE ADMIN FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. PET DEPOSIT IS PER PET - NO RESTRICTED BREEDS. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE PER APPLICANT. $25.00 FOR EACH ADDITIONAL PERSON OVER THE AGE OF 18 WHO IS NOT TO BE FINANCIALLY OBIGATED FOR THE MONTHLY RENT PAYMENT