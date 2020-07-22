All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:38 PM

19409 N 76TH Drive

19409 North 76th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19409 North 76th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN ARROWHEAD ON THE GREEN SUBDIVISION. BRIGHT & OPEN FLOORPLAN W/ A FIREPLACE IN THE FAMILY ROOM. REFRIGERATOR PROVIDED BY LANDLORD. EASY TO CARE FOR LANDSCAPING IN FRONT AND BACKYARDS.PARKING RESTRICTIONS APPLY.THERE IS A $100.00 NON-REFUNDABLE ADMIN FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. PET DEPOSIT IS PER PET - NO RESTRICTED BREEDS. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE PER APPLICANT. $25.00 FOR EACH ADDITIONAL PERSON OVER THE AGE OF 18 WHO IS NOT TO BE FINANCIALLY OBIGATED FOR THE MONTHLY RENT PAYMENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19409 N 76TH Drive have any available units?
19409 N 76TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19409 N 76TH Drive have?
Some of 19409 N 76TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19409 N 76TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19409 N 76TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19409 N 76TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19409 N 76TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19409 N 76TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19409 N 76TH Drive offers parking.
Does 19409 N 76TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19409 N 76TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19409 N 76TH Drive have a pool?
No, 19409 N 76TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19409 N 76TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 19409 N 76TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19409 N 76TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19409 N 76TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
