19189 N 67th Dr
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM

19189 N 67th Dr

19189 North 67th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19189 North 67th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bd/2 ba home for lease in Glendale. This spacious split floor plan home features carpet and tile throughout, a breakfast bar, and large formal dining room. Other amenities include a fireplace, oversized laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, 2 car garage, and arcadia doors that open up to a covered back patio and fenced in backyard. Walk in closet in master and double sinks in master bath. Located in great Arrowhead neighborhood- close to schools, parks, and shopping with easy access to Hwy 101 loop. Please visit https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=qYg0UFEOJ4&env=production for a 3D tour of the property. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Dean Hoppes, for a showing today at 480-818-2039 or dean.hoppes@azmoves.com!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

