19189 N 67th Dr

Lovely 3 bd/2 ba home for lease in Glendale. This spacious split floor plan home features carpet and tile throughout, a breakfast bar, and large formal dining room. Other amenities include a fireplace, oversized laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, 2 car garage, and arcadia doors that open up to a covered back patio and fenced in backyard. Walk in closet in master and double sinks in master bath. Located in great Arrowhead neighborhood- close to schools, parks, and shopping with easy access to Hwy 101 loop. Please visit https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=qYg0UFEOJ4&env=production for a 3D tour of the property. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Dean Hoppes, for a showing today at 480-818-2039 or dean.hoppes@azmoves.com!!!